There are reports that a bone has been found in Nottinghamshire where police are currently working to establish whether they are human.

Police were called to Top Valley Way, Top Valley, at 7.36pm yesterday (Friday 31 May) after receiving reports of suspected bone being found.

Officers have a scene in place and their enquiries are continuing to establish the origins of the bone and whether they are human.

Chief Inspector Lisa Murray, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Of course, people will see that there is a large scene in place and this always causes concern.

“However, we do not know whether this is an incident to be concerned about or not.

“We have found a bone but do not know whether it is human or not and those tests will be ongoing today.

“As soon as we know more, we will let our communities know. In the meantime, if anybody has any information that they think might be relevant to this incident then please call 101, quoting incident number 636 of 31 May 2024, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

