A bone discovered in Nottinghamshire is not human remains, it has been confirmed.

Officers were called to reports that a suspected bone had been found in Top Valley Way, Top Valley, at 7.36pm yesterday (Friday 31 May).

But following forensic examinations and a search of the area police have confirmed the bone belongs to an animal.

Chief Inspector Lisa Murray, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I want to thank the community for their patience while we investigated this incident and for their assistance with our enquiries.

“When we get reports of this nature it’s essential we carry out a full investigation so thank you to everyone in the Top Valley community for being understanding.

“The bone has been removed from the area and our officers will now be closing the scene.”

