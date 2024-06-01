Two men have been arrested following a stabbing in Willenhall on Friday afternoon (30 May).

An 18-year-old man was found in Lucknow Road with stab wounds at just before 1.40pm.

He was taken to hospital with injuries which were not life-threatening.

The incident is understood to be connected to earlier disorder in Coltham Road.

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder, and an 18-year-old man on suspicion of wounding.

They have been taken into custody for questioning.

