Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to a man’s death in Stafford on Friday (31 May).

Emergency services were called to a report of a concern for welfare at Espleys Yard in Stafford at around 6.20pm.

During the incident, a man in his 50s discharged his firearm, resulting in him being seriously injured. He died a short while later.

Officers do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public and are not looking for anyone else as part of this investigation.

The man’s next of kin have been informed.

Detective Inspector Louise Booker, who is investigating the incident, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family in what is a tragic incident. We remain in regular contact with them and will be providing specialist support.”

There has been an increased police presence in the area following on from the incident to assist with the investigation and to provide reassurance to local residents.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to previous police contact.