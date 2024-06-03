Play Brightcove video

A community has come together to try to save an historic building which is at risk of being sold to developers.

The Corks club in Smethwick is well known for being the place where jazz legend Andy Hamilton started the Silvershine Jazz club with his band The Blue Notes.

Hamilton came to the UK in 1949 as part of The Windrush Generation working in factories by day and performing at night.

However with the owners in debt and a winding up petition looming, the future of the Victorian building that was such an important part of his life is in doubt.

Now Bearwood Community Hub, a not for profit community interest company which has been running for the last five years, is trying to raise funds to acquire and protect The Corks from the threat of developers.

The Hub which currently runs out of three different locations in Bearwood says the building would be perfect as their long-term home so they can continue their social impact work.

Lizzie Palmer, Operations and Engagement Officer at Bearwood Community Hub said: “The Corks Social Club has been a part of the high street for over 100 years.

"We cannot stand by and watch another historic building fall to the hands of developers with no regard for the heart and soul of our community.”

To help achieve their goal, the Hub is to launch a Community Share Offer to enable individuals and organisations to become members of the Hub, so they can buy The Corks co-operatively.

They are also seeking financial support from donors, social investors, and grant holders to invest in what they describe as a 'viable and sustainable business plan'.

Speaking at The Corks, music historian Jez Collins who saw Andy Hamilton and his band play at The Corks many times said: "I was lucky enough to see Andy Hamilton on this stage on his 94th birthday shortly before he passed.

"Bearwood and particularly The Corks is synonymous with Andy Hamilton and he is one of the most important jazz musicians this country's ever seen.

Members of Bearwood Community Hub hope to raise enough funds to buy The Corks Credit: Anand Chhabra

"Places and spaces on the High street are disappearing for all sorts of reasons, places where people can come together. The Silvershine Jazz Club that Andy founded still plays here to this day. His son-in-law and daughter run it.

"There's a junior Blue Notes too for the next generation and I've seen Soweto Kinch, one of the country's best known jazz musicians here and future greats like Xhosa Cole on this stage."

Sally Taylor, Managing Director of the Hub said: "To lose one of the few spaces in the local area where people can still access affordable arts would be detrimental for a community whose nearest arts centres are based in Birmingham City Centre, also currently under threat."

One community member said: “Birmingham and the surrounding areas are losing far too many of their historic buildings - particularly those that are still viable and playing active roles in society like Thimblemill Baths, The Electric Cinema, The Crooked House.”

Another local resident commented on the potential for the high street if the building were saved for the community: “A space on the high street for the community would enliven Bearwood high street, providing people with a friendly space to access much needed services and support. A hub for wellbeing and culture.”

