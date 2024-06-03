Leicester City's Championship-winning manager Enzo Maresca leaves for Chelsea

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca has left the club to join Chelsea. Will he be missed? Where does this leave the Foxes?

The Italian boss has just steered Leicester to the Championship title and a place back in the Premier League.

He did exactly what he was brought in to do. He leaves with the highest win percentage of any manager in the club's history, and yet few fans seem devastated.

Maresca joined Leicester last summer from Manchester City - where he had worked with Pep Guardiola. His team, particularly at home, dominated possession.

Enzo Maresca celebrates promotion to the Premier League on the Leicester City bus parade Credit: ITV Central

For a small minority it was TOO patient, at times boring, and they might be happy. Others enjoyed it but would fear how that style would be replicated in the Premier League. It certainly didn't work for Burnley.

With that in mind, it is difficult to judge him on just one season with the most expensive squad in the Championship.

But Chelsea players and fans can also expect an instant impact from Maresca.

Leicester defender Conor Coady told me earlier this season: "From the very first day he came in, you seen what he wanted to do.

"I think since that day he's been brilliant. He's changed the dynamic of everything and we're loving every minute of being under him."

Leicester now have to find someone else to have a similar impact this summer. The new boss will have little money to spend and could start the season on a points deduction.

It's quite the challenge for whoever takes it on.