Play Brightcove video

Footage from Nottinghamshire Police

It's the crime that is simply not spoken about enough and the fear is that hundreds of victims are too embarrassed to come forward.

In my time as a reporter, it's rare that I've covered cases involving multiple male victims - it highlights the growing issue with extortion.

Young males are being duped by gangs based here and abroad into sending revealing photos and videos of themselves before being blackmailed for money.

The format is usually the same- an attractive woman targets men via social media or dating apps and after building up a rapport, moves the conversation to sex.

After sending revealing photos and videos, they encourage the male to do the same. It is here where it takes a dark turn.

In an instant, the male is threatened with screen grabs of contacts, friends, family and their place of work/University and told if they don't pay up, the images they sent will be shared with said contacts.

The person the victim thought they were speaking to either doesn't exist or is in on it.

I can only imagine the impact this has on victims. Often young, perhaps lonely and isolated or even vulnerable.

Sadly many choose to pay out of sheer panic whilst some have ended up harming themselves, with a devastating impact on families and those affected.

Part of the reason why this crime is on the rise and appears 'successful' is that it plays on the fear, with victims wanting to do anything to avoid being publicly shamed.

Few men will ever speak about it.

The criminals involved are located not just in the UK but also abroad- often making catching them difficult.

It's why this campaign by Nottinghamshire Police is important. One of the aims, I believe, is to educate and stop it happening before it gets to blackmail. Prevention is key.

But sadly it's a crime that's on the rise. In Nottingham alone there were 80 reports in 2019 and 547 in 2023. More than 100 have been made so far this year.

As mentioned before, my concern is that this is the tip of the iceberg and many victims simply won't come forward out of fear of being judged or because they feel that they have done something wrong.

But Nottinghamshire Police want to make it clear that that isn't so and victims will remain anonymous. Crucially, this isn't their fault. It's an important message I'm happy to help share.

The advice from Nottinghamshire Police may seem boring and parentlike, but it's always wise to be a little suspicious in this technological work we live in.

At one end of the scale you could be talking to a 'catfish' (someone who is pretending to be someone else), whilst at the other end you could be engaging with a criminal gang.

So the advice is:

Review your privacy settings, hiding friends and family from those you don't know

If you aren't comfortable, end the chat immediately

Be cautious especially if someone you don't know initiates a sexual conversation

Never share anything intimate with someone you don't know. Criminals will consistently push and ask for this content and this should be a huge red flag.

But, should the worst happen and you are a victim it's important to remain calm and to not worry and remember that this isn't your fault.

Don't panic and never pay, this may not stop the threats

Stop communication immediately

Contact the Police and save screenshots, URLs, messages and images, email addresses, usernames and contact details.

And always remember that help and support is available, you are not alone.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...