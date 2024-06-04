Fire crews tackle blaze at site of new Birmingham City stadium

Fire crews have tackled a blaze at the site of Birmingham City football club's new stadium.

Five trucks were called to Birmingham Wheels Park in Saltley at around 7pm this evening.

West Midlands Fire Service says the fire involved tyres and 2 wooden structures.

Four jets were in use, and the fire is produced a large smoke plume.

They'd advised people in the surrounding and nearby area to keep their windows and doors closed.

The site in which the fire took place, was recently purchased by Birmingham City FC to build a new stadium and sports quarter.

The club's owners, Knighthead confirmed the purchase of the former 48-acre Wheels motor-racing in April.

The site will have training facilities, a new academy, community pitches and commercial space to support local businesses.

It will be the new home for training for all of the club's teams, and it's expected to create around 3,000 local jobs.

The club's owners are planning to develop the 48-acre former Wheels site in Bordesley Park. Credit: BPM Media

Almost two hours after attending, West Midlands Fire Service confirmed their crews had extinguished the fire and their resources were downscaling.