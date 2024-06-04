A man has been arrested after reports of a firearm being discharged in Braunstone in Leicestershire this morning, June 4.

Armed officers were deployed to The Glade shortly before 10am.

Following further enquiries an abandoned vehicle was located by officers.

No injuries have been reported.

A man, 25, has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

A cordon has been put in place and several properties have been evacuated.

Officers are liaising with colleagues from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team have been contacted.

Several road closures remain in place and both pedestrians and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

