Major routes through Birmingham City Centre came to a standstill after flares and fireworks were let off inside a tunnel.

West Midlands Police said the incident on St Chads Queensway caused congestion for a short period of time on the weekend.

One witness Bobby O Singh, 30, who was in an Uber on Saturday, said: "Before we got to the tunnels, people were coming in with sports cars.

"There was McLaren, a Mercedes G-Wagon and a Range Rover. When we got in the tunnel, the whole tunnel stopped.

Major routes through Birmingham City Centre came to a standstill Credit: Bobby O Singh

"People were beeping and running up and down the side of the cars. They were using their exhausts to make a popping noise - people were proper panicking.

"People were running up and down with flares. The exhausts were going so you could smell the carbon dioxide - the air smelt bad."

He added: "We did move after 10 minutes or so but on the way we told the Uber driver not to go through the second tunnel.

"It was mad. It panicked people."

In a statement West Midlands Police said: "Shortly before 5.15pm, last Saturday (June 1), we received a number of calls to say that motorists had got out of their vehicles and were letting off flares and fireworks in the tunnel on St Chads Queensway.

"Officers attended. The incident caused traffic congestion for a short period of time before motorists got back in their vehicles and drove away."

