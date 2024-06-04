The family of a teenage boy who died in a crash have described him as the 'he kindest, cheekiest, witty and clever little boy anyone would’ve met.'

Thomas Collett, 13, was a pedestrian when he was involved in a collision with a Nissan Qashqai in Lichfield.

It happened at around 6.30pm on Friday 31 May.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, Thomas died as a result of his injuries.

In a tribute, Thomas’ family said: “Our darling Tom, you were the kindest, cheekiest, witty and clever little boy anyone would’ve met, your love for football, formula one, and your family was completely unmatched.

"Your personality shone through everything you did, from playing football, to your eating habits and wind ups.

“We are going to miss you more than you could ever imagine, God really does take the best ones first, I hope you know how loved you were and how your memory of everyone and everything you loved will live on inside of us forever.”

The driver of the Nissan, who is known to Thomas and his family, is supporting officers with their investigation.

