The family of a man who died in a Birmingham city centre crash have described him as their "brightest star" who was loved "beyond words by each and every one of us".

Ryan Sandhu, 21, was killed following a three car crash on the A38 (M) Aston Expressway just after midnight on Sunday 2 June.

He was confirmed dead at the scene.

His family issued a statement which said: “In loving memory of Ryan Sandhu, 21 years old and our family's brightest light.

"His infectious humour and playful spirit made him the heart and soul of our family.

“As the baby of our family, Ryan was loved beyond words by each and every one of us. Beloved son, brother, uncle, grandson, and friend, our lives have been forever shattered by his loss.

"He will be missed more than words can express.”

Two people left the scene before officers arrived and they were traced to an area away from the crash.

Two men, aged 27 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police have been looking at CCTV and dash cam footage but are keen to hear from anyone with information who can help the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Rich Evans, from West Midlands Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our enquiries continue and we would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam and hasn’t yet spoken with us to come forward with any information you have, no matter how small.

“Our thoughts are with Ryan’s family as we continue to support them.”