ITV News Central Reporter Rosie Dowsing hears reaction from six young voters from across the Midlands to ITV's Leadership Debate.

Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak held their first head-to head debate of the 2024 General Election last night on ITV and ITVX.

Millions tuned in and among them were many young people and first time voters.

ITV News Central joined six young people from across the Midlands who gave their thoughts on issues from immigration to national service, the NHS and housing.

Some said they felt disillusioned and confused by the promises of the leaders of the Labour and Conservative parties.

Whilst the debate cleared up how some were feeling about voting, others said they were left with more questions than answers.

Milga Abraham, a nurse from Birmingham. Credit: ITV Central

Milga Abraham, who is a mental health nurse, criticised the party leaders for a lack of "any real substance".

The 28-year-old, from Birmingham, said: "For me the debate felt like a rehearsed script that did not change to accommodate the conversation or the questions being asked.

"It was a lot of deflecting and attacking but nothing of any real substance".

Will Hadley, a railway apprentice from the West Midlands. Credit: ITV Central

Will Hadley, who's a railway apprentice, said he felt the debate had shed some light on who he should vote for.

The 23-year-old told ITV News Central: "Before the debate I was undecided but inclined slightly towards the Conservative Party, hoping Keir Starmer would present compelling points to shed a positive light on Labour.

"However, he failed to articulate clear plans for the country, leaving me unconvinced.

"I'm still leaning towards the Conservative Party as I believe they offer the strongest economic perspective which is crucial for the country's well-being."

Lydia Cant, a student at the University of Birmingham. Credit: ITV Central

Lydia Cant, a 22-year-old student at the University of Birmingham, said she feels disillusioned by politics.

The student, who's from Grantham, Lincolnshire, said:

"It’s my first time I'm able to vote after being one month off 18 in the last election. Having only known a conservative government for more than half of my life, I feel disillusioned and underrepresented by the current government and the UK political system.

"In my opinion voting for Labour is the most effective way to ensure the Conservatives don’t win again. However, I think Starmer could have done and said more to attract and appeal to younger voters in the debate".

George Webb, a teacher from Birmingham. Credit: ITV Central

George Webb, a teacher from Birmingham, said he feels the Conservatives are the right party to lead the country forward.

The 23-year-old said: "I will be voting for the Conservative Party because Keir Starmer doesn’t have a plan and always diverts when asked questions.

"Rishi Sunak has lowered inflation in the last few months and there’s signs his plan is working. It’s not worth risking that progress and going back to square one with Labour who bankrupted Birmingham City Council. If they can do that to our city, I dread to think what they’d do to our country".

Ayan is a poet and creative consultant in Birmingham. Credit: ITV Central

Ayan is a poet and creative consultant in Birmingham. The 24-year-old believes that more young people need to get involved in politics.

"I believe that it's important for young people to partake in politics despite how disillusioned they are with the way things are going.

"It's because of that, people need to be involved in conversations that affect our future. The debate didn’t really change anything for me," she said.

Niket Vyas, is a student and first time voter from Leicester. Credit: ITV Central

Niket Vyas is an economics, international finance and banking student. Aged 19 he's a first time voter but he's not so sure who to vote for. The debate didn't help with his decision.

"I’ll be voting in the election because I feel as a young person it is my duty as many of the policies made by these politicians will affect me and other young people the most as we will have to live with the impact of their decisions in the future."The debate unfortunately did not help me decide who to vote for so I will be doing further research into each party until I can make a decision".

