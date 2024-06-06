Police are appealing for witnesses, or people with dash cam or mobile phone footage, after flares and fireworks were dangerously let off in a tunnel in Birmingham.

Officers received a number of calls to say motorists had left their vehicles and were causing a nuisance shortly before 5.15pm last Saturday (June 1).

The incident on St Chads Queensway caused congestion for a short period of time on the weekend.

One witness, Bobby O'Singh, 30, who was in an Uber on Saturday, said: "Before we got to the tunnels, people were coming in with sports cars.

"There was McLaren, a Mercedes G-Wagon and a Range Rover. When we got in the tunnel, the whole tunnel stopped.

"People were beeping and running up and down the side of the cars. They were using their exhausts to make a popping noise - people were proper panicking.

"People were running up and down with flares. The exhausts were going so you could smell the carbon dioxide - the air smelt bad."

He added: "We did move after 10 minutes or so but on the way we told the Uber driver not to go through the second tunnel.

"It was mad. It panicked people."

Police are now looking for information from the public.

