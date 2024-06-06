Body found months after boy, 2, fell into River Soar

A body has been found months after a two-year-old boy fell into the River Soar in Leicestershire.

Xielo Maruziva fell into the river in the Marsden Lane area of Aylestone Meadows at 5pm on Sunday 18 February.

His father entered the water to try to rescue him, followed by a huge search and rescue operation including over 200 officers and five specialist search and rescue teams.

The body has been recovered and formal identification will now take place.

Specialist officers are providing support to Xielo’s family. HM Coroner has been informed.

Assistant Chief Constable Michaela Kerr said: “This is devastating news and our thoughts are with Xielo’s family. We are so sorry to bring them this news which we were all dreading and our full support is being provided to them at this most difficult time.

“Formal identification will now take place and we ask that the family’s privacy is respected at this time.

“Full support is also being provided to the workers who were in the area of Aylestone Meadows this morning and I want to thank them for their support and co-operation in the most horrendous and unimaginable circumstances.”

More to follow...

