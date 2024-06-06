Fans of Britney Spears believe the star may have sketched Birmingham's iconic Bullring and St Martin's Church.

The American singer, known for hits such as 'Toxic' and 'Hit Me Baby One More Time', posted a photo of the sketch on her Instagram page, with the caption "Just a pen and a church".

The drawing shows a likeness of St Martin's Church in the foreground, with the recognisable shape and texture of the Bullring behind it.

One Instagram page, @bhamupdates, reposted the sketch, saying: "Mom, we've made it. Bravo bab."

Fans commented underneath, with one saying: "The most unexpected collab but the best. I didn't know I needed it."

Another said: "Hit Me Bab One More Time".

Ms Spears has not confirmed that the sketch is of Birmingham's iconic buildings, but fans are enjoying the idea of the singer taking creative inspiration from the UK city.

