A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was stabbed in Birmingham.

The 32 year old victim was found injured in Selly Oak near the junction with Dawlish Road just after 8.30pm on June 1.

Jalen Denny, 26, appeared before city magistrates yesterday (5 June), and was remanded in custody before his next appearance at Birmingham Crown Court on 3 July.

The victim remains in a stable condition in hospital.

