Police cordons are currently in place in Aylestone Meadows in Leicester.

A witness in the area has reported that there is a "large police presence" in the area this afternoon (Thursday, June 6).Police tape is in place blocking footpaths through the nature reserve and Pebble Beach bridge is also blocked off.

Another witness said; "There are cordons everywhere. I normally come in off the Great Central Way, which cuts along the top of Aylestone Meadows."You can usually go down to the bridge that takes you over Pebble Beach, but that's completely cut off."

ITV News Central has contacted Leicestershire Police to find out why the cordons are in place.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...