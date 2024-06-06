VAR will be used in the Premier League next season after clubs voted 19 to one to keep it.

The league confirmed there had been a vote in favour of continuing with the technology in 2024-25.

ITV News understands that Wolves, who had called the vote to scrap VAR, were the only team to back its removal from the league.

The Black Country club were understood to be adamant the vote take place, even though it was likely to end in a heavy defeat.

The Premier League, its clubs and the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) did acknowledge that improvements needed to be made for the benefit of the game and supporters.

In a statement today, six points were agreed to improve VAR:

Maintaining a high threshold for VAR intervention to deliver greater consistency and flow of the game.

Reducing delays to the game with semi-automated offside technology.

Improving fan experience with a reduction of delays and in-stadium announcements from referees after a VAR decision change, and where possible an offering of big screen replays to include all VAR interventions.

Working with referees to improve VAR's consistency.

Increasing transparency around VAR including expanded communications from officials.

The delivery of a fan and stakeholder VAR communication campaign which will clarify VAR's role in the game to supporters.

The Premier League said the "high threshold" for intervention would also be maintained.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...