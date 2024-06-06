A teenage boy has been charged following a stabbing in Birmingham.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday night (4 June) following an incident earlier that day where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Foxton Road.

The 15-year-old boy - who cannot be named for legal reasons - has been charged with wounding and possession of a bladed article.

He has been remanded in custody and is set to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court today (6 June).

The 16-year-old was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

