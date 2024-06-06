Communities across the Midlands will light beacons tonight to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Beacons will also be lit on the shorelines of the five beaches in Normandy where the landings took place.

Where will beacons be lit in the Midlands?

Solihull, West Midlands

A ceremony will take place at Elmdon park outside of Elmdon Church. The beacon lighting ceremony will take place from 9pm. Prior to the ceremony there will be a church service from 7:30pm to 8:15pm.

Stapleford, Nottinghamshire

Stapleford Beacon Lighting ceremony will be taking place at the Old Mill Club in Mill Road. The Beacon will be lit at 9:15pm, by a former member of the armed forces

Stapleford Beacon Lighting ceremony will be taking place at the Old Mill Club Credit: ITV NEWS

Wythall, Birmingham

Ceremony in Wythall Park, with the beacon on the mound being lit at 9:15pm. Betty Webb will light it, with the Rev Manda Featherstone, from St Mary’s, reading the tribute to the fallen.

Marston Green, Solihull, West Midlands

The Parish Council is hosting an event to mark this historic occasion starting at 6:30pm at the Recreation Ground, Bickenhill Lane in Marston Green.

There will be activities, entertainment, food an d Vintage music performed by the Marston Green Scouts Band and Ruby Ann Sing. The D-Day beacon will also be lit as part of the national commemorations.

Dronfield, North East Derbyshire

An event will take place at Sindelfingen Park in Dronfield. The service will begin at 9:00pm, with residents encouraged to arrive at 8:50pm.

Local musician Keith Burkitt will be playing music from the era for the duration of the event. The service will be officiated by Reverend Ian Price, who will lead a series of prayers and readings.

The Mayor will then read The International Tribute, followed by laying a commemorative wreath. The service will conclude at 9:15pm with the symbolic lighting of the beacon, signifying the enduring spirit of hope and freedom.

Oadby, Leicestershire

The event organised by Oadby & Wigston Borough Council at Brocks Hill Country Park will start at 7.45pm. It will include performances from Wigston Band and Wigston Community Choir in the park’s outdoor amphitheatre before the beacon is lit at 9.15pm.

Kenilworth Castle Credit: PA MEDIA

Kenilworth, Warwickshire

The Town Council will be hosting a commemorative event to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings at Normandy.

The event will take place on Thursday 6 June 2024 at Kenilworth Castle and will feature a ringing of local church bells, a performance by local school choirs, a piper and the lighting of a beacon on one of the castle’s towers.

Leamington Spa, Warwickshire

At 9.15pm, the district will join the nation in lighting the beacon at Newbold Comyn as The International Tribute is read by the Chairman of Warwick District Council.

Rugby, Warwickshire

Rugby will be marking the anniversary with a special service at the Hillmorton War Memorial in High Street. It will be starting at 8.50pm.

