Birmingham Airport queues have been building up outside of the entrance to departures with complaints of the lengthy waits being a "shambles".

One passenger said he has treated two people in the queue for hypothermia.

@DrSimonCMP posted on X: "I’m typically British so not a natural complainer but this is a proper shambles @bhx_official Just treated two people for hypothermia."

People have been arriving for their flights three hours early in preparation for the wait. @BiteYourBrum posted: "Yeeeeah, Birmingham airport is an absolute shambles. Glad I came three hours early now.

"I can hardly see departures but there’s hundreds in front of me just to get inside. Oh and if you come by monorail they’ll just send you outside to join this, btw. What fun @bhx_official."

However, one passenger praised Birmingham airport staff saying, "I think the staff are amazing- they must get so much abuse and have to just get up and go in every day.

"Not as awful as it first appears, don't bother paying for fast tracking, everyone is going to be pulled out ahead of you anyway."

In a statement, Birmingham Airport said: "With the ongoing construction works and liquid restrictions in place, the airport was naturally busy as you would expect for a Friday getaway. Queues can be seen daily at peak times, which is natural for any airport.

"A picture of a queue is subjective, and in the moment, at that time. We strongly advise that customers follow our advice and turn up only in line with their check in opening time.

"We ask customers, check our social channels and website to follow our simple instructions to make travelling through BHX easier for all.”

