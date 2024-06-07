Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy has signed a new one year deal with the now Premier League club.

With his trademark pace and finishing, Vardy has played a total of 464 games for Leicester since his arrival from Fleetwood town in 2012.

A late bloomer to the football league, Vardy only made his first appearance at the age of 25.

The 37-year-old, who netted 20 times in all competitions for Leicester last season, is now third on the clubs all time goalscorer list.

Speaking to Leicester City Football Club on Friday: Vardy said: "To get the numbers that I did, I’m delighted with it, but there’s still more to come. I look after myself.

"I’ve always said that age is just a number. My legs feel fine so that’s why I carry on until my legs say 'that’s it, game over'. There will be a day when that comes, but that’s not right now. "We look forward to another season in the Premier League and seeing what we can do. One hundred per cent, it’s the best league in the world. That’s where you want to be playing your football."

What are Jamie Vardy's most iconic moments?

In 2012, Jamie Vardy arrived at Leicester, in 2014 he scored 16 league goals in the championship as Leicester were promoted to the Premier League.

The following season, Vardy played a key role in Leicester's 'Great Escape' from relegation. In that season, by April the Foxes had only won two games in 24 matches.

Leicester looked doomed, but went on to win seven of their last nine games, finishing 14th.

From battling against relegation, Leicester would go on to do the unthinkable, winning the Premier League the following season.

On their way to the Premier League title in 2016, Vardy became the first and only player in history to score in 11 consecutive Premier League matches, beating a long-standing record set by Ruud Van Nistlerooy.

In 2016, he was named Premier League player of the season for his success. Vardy quickly became the posterboy of the greatest underdog story in Premier League history.

Despite rumoured interest from elsewhere, Vardy was one of the only players of that title winning era to not leave the club, with Ngolo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and others departing the club.

Jamie Vardy and team mate Riyad Mahrez. Credit: PA

Vardy would go on to establish himself in Leicester folklore, even scoring a crucial goal in the Champions League to secure Leicester a place in the last eight in 2017.

How many goals has Vardy scored?

Vardy has scored and scored 190 goals in all competitions in 464 games for Leicester, ranking third on the clubs all-time goalscorer list.

What has Jamie Vardy won?

Jamie Vardy is the oldest winner of the Premier League Golden Boot in 2020, scoring 23.

Vardy has won the Premier League, FA Cup, the Community Shield, reached the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League and Champions League and played 26 times for England. He's also won the Championship twice with Leicester City.

Vardy is also fourth on the clubs all time appearance list and entering his 13th season with the club.

His legacy will now continue, and fans will be hoping for more vintage Vardy, and more Vardy antics in the league next season.

