A driver who fled the scene after killing a mother and her son in head-on car crash in Derbyshire has been jailed.

Joshua Hill was driving a BMW X3 on the A632 Chesterfield Road at Span Carr near Kelstedge on December 9th, 2023 when he attempted to overtake a car in the driving rain.

The 27-year-old collided head-on with a Hyundai i20 travelling in the opposite direction.

Angela Boyack, the front seat passenger of the Hyundai, died instantly.

Her son Stephen, who was driving the car, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.

Hill ran from the scene, stopping a passing motorist and asking for a lift into Chesterfield, before getting the bus to Sheffield.

He then hid at various properties in the city for two days before being arrested on December 11th.

Angela’s husband and elder son were travelling in a vehicle behind Stephen’s and witnessed the devastating collision.

In a victim impact statement William Boyack, Angela’s husband and Stephen’s father, said: “I am still constantly having the most horrific and soul sickening flashbacks to the collision which continue to be crippling for me.

“Losing my wife Angela and my son Stephen has ruined my life in every sense of the word and meaning.

“If losing Angela was not enough, I lost my youngest beautiful gentle giant of a son. This has utterly and totally destroyed me. He was only 22 years old and had his whole life to live.

“There are not words in the English language to describe the disgust and contempt that I have for Hill.

“Why, why did you do this? That is what I want to know.”

Hill, from Sheffield, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while unlicensed/uninsured, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.

He had denied the charges but entered a guilty plea on the first day of his trial at Derby Crown Court on May 10th.

Hill appeared at the same court on Friday (June 7) when he was jailed for 13 years – with the judge ordering that he must serve two thirds of that sentence.

