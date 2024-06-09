Man charged after 'firearms discharged' in Braunstone

A man has been charged after an incident that saw bomb disposal experts called to an abandoned vehicle near Leicester.

25-year-old Hari Mann was arrested following reports that a gun had been fired in The Glade in Braunstone Town on Tuesday morning.

Several road closures were in place and both pedestrians and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Armed officers were deployed to The Glade in Braunstone shortly before 10am on Tuesday. Credit: Leicester Media Online

Mann of Leicester, was charged with two counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and two counts of modifying an imitation firearm.

He was also charged with one count of impersonating a police officer and one count of assault of an emergency worker.