Aston Villa captain shows off his dance moves at Euros welcome party

Aston Villa captain John McGinn showed his moves as Scotland received a Bavarian-style welcome after arriving in Garmisch-Partenkirchen ahead of Euro 2024.Steve Clarke’s squad will be based in the south of Germany, close to the Austria border, for the tournament which they kick off against the hosts in Munich on Friday.Soon after checking into the team hotel, the Scots were off to a local hall where they were cheered off the bus by locals and some Tartan Army.

Clarke met mayor Elisabeth Koch and a typical German band accompanied them, the Scotland squad and management team into the Bayernhalle where midfielder McGinn joined three dancers on stage to the delight of everyone in the room.

McGinn scored three times for Scotland in qualifying as Steve Clarke's side finished second in their group group to book their place in Germany.

Scotland also face Switzerland and Hungary as they seek to get out of the group stages of a major tournament for the first time.