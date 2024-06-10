Residents evacuated from homes after fire spreads to four properties in Kidderminster
Residents have been evacuated from their homes after a fire spread to four properties in Kidderminster.
Emergency services were called to Eddy Road just before 9:30pm on Sunday 9 June.
Those affected are being supported by Wyre Forest District Council to find alternative accommodation.
The fire started in a caravan and spread to four two-storey properties.
No injuries have been reported.
