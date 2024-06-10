Play Brightcove video

Shawn Seesahai's parents, Suresh and Maneshwary, say items in the house remind them of his absence every day

Two 12-year-old boys have been found guilty of killing a 19-year-old man in a machete attack.

Shawn Seesahai was attacked on Wolverhampton's Stowlawn playing fields in November 2023.

He died from being stabbed with a machete, and being beaten, and kicked, which caused a fracture to his skull.

The boys are believed to be youngest defendants convicted of murder in Britain since Robert Thompson and Jon Venables, both aged 11, were found guilty in 1993 of killing two-year-old James Bulger.

During the trial, the jury at Nottingham Crown Court heard that Mr Seesahai had been walking in the park with a friend when they crossed paths with the two school boys.

One of them pulled a weapon from his trousers.

The friend managed to escape after Mr Seesahai told him to run.

The weapon recovered from one of the boy's bedrooms, hidden inside a bed frame. Credit: West Midlands Police

The weapon was later found hidden in a bed frame in one of the boy's bedrooms.

His grieving parents told ITV Central: "I won't believe that two 12-year-old boys would be walking with a weapon like that and plan to do something like that.

"At 12, kids are not supposed to be running round in the night. They're supposed to be at home, doing their schoolwork, and going to bed early."

Mr Seesahai had come to the UK from the Caribbean island of Anguilla just months before the attack, in search of a better education. He had wanted to become an engineer.

Floral tributes left at the scene at Stowlawn playing fields in Wolverhampton where Shawn Seesahai died Credit: Matthew Cooper/PA

His family say they are reminded every day of their lost son: "I see his picture, I see his clothes, I see his sneakers. Every time I reach home, I remember my son.

"We cannot get over it because every day is Mother's day, Father's day, our birthday, his birthday, his sister's birthday...we will always miss him."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...