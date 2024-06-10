Thief repeatedly stole charity collection tins and threatened staff with syringe

A serial thief broke into a shop in Bulwell in Nottingham and stole a charity box – just days after appearing in court for the same offence.

Jonathan Blundell smashed a coffee shop window with a brick on Wednesday 5 June before climbing inside and stealing the donation box from the counter.

He then returned twice more in the next couple of hours, leaving with an empty till.

Later that day he also visited a nearby Poundland, where he stole items and, on being challenged, pulled out a syringe from his pocket and threatened staff with it.

This all happened just under a week after he was caught trying to steal charity boxes from a Wetherspoons pub.

On that occasion he was disturbed as he tried to leave with three collection boxes in his arms, which had all been chained to the bar before he broke them off.

He received a seven-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He was back in the same court again on Friday 7 June, charged with burglary, three counts of theft, and two counts of assault.

After pleading guilty to the charges, he was jailed for 13 months.

Jonathan Blundell stole charity collection boxes Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Inspector Paul Ferguson, neighbourhood inspector for the city north area, said: “Blundell once again demonstrated his true colours by taking the disgraceful decision to break into a property and steal charity donations.

“It absolutely beggars belief that anyone would think to stoop so low, with his shameless actions being made even worse by the fact it wasn’t even the first time he’d done something like this.

“Despite being hauled before the courts for stealing charity boxes little more than a week earlier, Blundell clearly didn’t care that what he had done was wrong, so repeated the offence.

