A father and son have been convicted of conspiracy to murder over a plot to kill a man in Birmingham.

Mohammed Aslam who's 56 and Mohammed Nazir who's 30, from Elms Avenue in Derby, planned to kill their target after a dispute at a clothing store in Birmingham in 2018, which left them both injured. West Midlands Police say the father and son were determined to get revenge and became part of a plan to kill the owner of the store, or target one of his family.

On the 7th September 2019, the victim drove home to South Yardley in Birmingham. As he got out of his car he was threatened with a gun, but he escaped after the weapon jammed.

He then received threatening messages, and when he didn't attend a meeting with the group, his house was shot three times.

Police say Aslam and Nazir's phones, alongside CCTV, revealed their preparations and involvement in the events of that night. Both men were subject to an investigation by Derbyshire Police for importing firearms. West Midlands Police then joined forces with Derbyshire, linking the different strands of the investigation. The men went on trial at Birmingham Crown Court for both offences. On 5th June 2024, Nazir was found guilty of conspiracy to murder, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Mohammed Nazir was also found guilty of perverting the course of justice, and illegally importing firearms over a plot to bring guns into the country, and then blaming it on another person to frame them. Aslam was cleared of a firearms offence. He found guilty of conspiracy to murder on the 10th June.

"There is a good chance this would have been a murder investigation"

Detective Inspector Matt Marston said: "This was a complex and protracted investigation. Aslam and Nazir were determined to take revenge following a fall out where they were injured. "The lengths they went to in trying to make sure they weren't implicated in pulling the trigger are immense. "However, thanks to some great police work and support from our Derbyshire colleagues we were able to place them firmly in the middle of the attempted murder plot. "We hope that today, after a number of years unravelling this investigation, justice has been served".

Derbyshire Police said: “That nobody died as a result of Aslam and Nazir’s actions is through nothing other than sheer good fortune.

“Their plan was to kill and had it not been for the gun jamming, then there is a good chance this would have been a murder investigation.

“The importation of firearms is an extremely serious offence, and in this case the purpose was to frame their target in revenge for a previous incident.

“As a police service, we will do everything we can to target those who aim to bring these weapons into our communities and bring them to justice.”

Both men will be sentenced on 9th August.