A residential road in Birmingham is currently closed off as police and other emergency services attend an "incident".

A number of fire crews are at Jarvis Road in Erdington.

One woman who contacted her friend who lives in a tower block off Jarvis Road via Facetime, said they have been told to stay indoors.

Police in Erdington Credit: BPM Media

A number of other roads around the Jarvis estate have been cordoned off too.

Eyewitnesses say traffic is not being allowed through, but pedestrians are.

Traffic reports indicate that Jarvis Road is blocked in both directions, with heavy traffic from Court Lane to B4142 Gravelly Lane.

The local 96 bus service has been diverted because of the incident.