'Screendemic': warnings that babies are becoming addicted to phone screen time

A leading consultant paediatrician from Leicester has told ITV News Central that young people are in the grip of what he calls he a "screendemic" - that's excessive use mobile phones and social media.

Dr Sanjiv Nichani has taken his ongoing campaign to schools to warn children about the dangers of screen addiction.

It comes as the findings of a new Education Committee report says stronger controls are needed to protect children. It says:

52% increase in children’s screen time between 2020 and 2022

nearly 25% use their smartphones in a way that is consistent with a behavioural addiction

"We are sleepwalking into significant mental health problems"

Dr Sanjiv says:

"It's changed childhood completely from what used to be a play-based childhood, to a phone-based childhood. The number of times I see a child or toddler have a tantrum if they have a screen taken away from them - that represents addiction, and unless we start to reverse the trend, we are sleepwalking into significant mental health problems".

Dr Sanjiv's concerns are backed by other childcare experts, who are also now warning of the dire consequences of young children becoming addicted to electronic devices like mobile phones and tablets.

They say what's most shocking is the age of some of the children - some are just babies.

"Detox them from the device"

Staff at the Allexton Community Nursery in Leicester work hard to emphasise social interaction and learning through play.

They say they've noticed worrying behavioural changes in toddlers who become aggressive when devices are removed from them.

They say that's down to spending long periods on electronic devices even before the children walk through the door.

Manager Katie Lynch says she's had to "detox" the children from the gadgets to calm them down.

Katie says: "What I've found is from very young children, babies, toddlers - they are coming in with devices, it's hard to detach them from devices, so it's like they are addicted from a very young age".

Five key tips to limit your child's smart phone use

