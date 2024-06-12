Play Brightcove video

Watch as CCTV shows a man walk into the church, cover the eagle statue and walk out with it

A church in Birmingham has issued an urgent appeal for help after a man was seen on CCTV walking out with their ancient statue of an eagle.

St Augustines' in Edgbaston reported the theft on Monday morning (10th June). It was stolen from the brass lecturn.

The eagle statue stolen Credit: St Augustine's Church, Edgbaston

The lectern has been a feature of St Augustine's since its consecration in 1868.

Writing on X, the church said:

"We are saddened to report that the eagle has been stolen from our Victorian brass lectern.

"The theft occurred on the morning of 10th June by a solo man walking into church and removing it from the column, covering it in a blanket and walking out with it.

"It has been reported to the police, but any help with its recovery would be greatly appreciated".