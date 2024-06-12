A man has been charged with the murders of two men who died after being struck by the same car in separate locations in Coventry.

Pedestrian Leo Moran who was 44, was struck on Gosford Street on the 3rd September 2023.

Cyclist Joel Carriedo, who was 47, died after being struck by the same vehicle on Woodway Lane.

A third man was also injured after being hit by the vehicle.

Emiljano Kasaj, who's 33 and of no fixed address, appeared before Coventry magistrates on the 11th June.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of the third man, and is due to appear at Warwick Crown Court on the 9th September.

West Midlands Police says it is not looking for anyone else in connection with what happened, and that this not being treated as terror-related.