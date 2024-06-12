A Staffordshire Police officer has been dismissed without notice, after assaulting a man and pushing a child following a disagreement in a neighbour’s garden, while he was off-duty.

The officer, who was granted anonymity, was dismissed after a three-day independent misconduct hearing found that his conduct amounted to gross misconduct.

The hearing concluded last Thursday (6 June), and found the officer had breached the standard relating to discreditable conduct.

The officer will be placed on the national College of Policing’s Barred List, which will prevent him from working in policing and other law enforcement bodies.

Deputy Chief Constable Jon Roy said:

“The actions of the officer that day were unacceptable. The public deserves the highest possible standards from our officers whether they are on or off duty.

“We will continue to take robust action against any officer or member of staff that doesn’t act with the highest standards of integrity, both in and outside of the workplace."