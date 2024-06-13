Play Brightcove video

The families of three people stabbed to death in the Nottingham attacks a year ago, have returned today to lay flowers where they died.

Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar who were both 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates, who was 65, were all killed by Valdo Calocane in the attacks in 2023.

Today crowds of mourners joined the families as they led a walk on Ilkeston Road in Radford, where Grace and Barnaby lost their lives.

Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar Credit: Nottinghamshire Police/PA Media

Flowers were laid in tribute at the place where the students died - and crowds who came to support the bereaved also laid their own tributes at the spot.

The families of all three victims have vowed to continue their battle for new laws to improve public protection, on the first anniversary of the killings.

Crowds join the families of the Nottingham attack victims to remember them a year on Credit: ITV News Central

In a joint statement, relatives of university students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and school caretaker Ian Coates, said they would take time on Thursday to remember "the souls of the three vibrant, caring, hard-working and much loved family members who are no longer here".

The statement also reiterated the families’ belief that Valdo Calocane should have been tried for murder, rather than being given an indefinite hospital order for manslaughter and three attempted murders.

He then used the vehicle to knock down three pedestrians – Wayne Birkett, Marcin Gawronski and Sharon Miller – in Nottingham city centre, before being arrested.

People begin laying flowers at the spot where Barnaby and Grace were killed a year ago Credit: ITV News Central

Huntingdon Academy, the school where Ian Coates was a caretaker, today remembered him and his legacy, in a day described as one of positive reflection for pupils and staff.

Nottingham City Council buildings will fall silent at 1pm today, to remember the three victims.

Staff will pause for a two-minute silence in memory of the three people killed.

"They will never be forgotten"

Councillor Neghat Khan, Leader of Nottingham City Council, said:

“It’s hard to comprehend that a year has already passed since the terrible and tragic events in our city on 13 June.

"Our thoughts, as ever, are with the families of Ian, Barnaby and Grace at what we know will be an incredibly difficult time for them.

“Three innocent lives were lost that day and they will never be forgotten by the people of Nottingham.

“Council buildings will be observing a minute’s silence on Thursday, while I will join with other local civic leaders for quiet reflection on the anniversary.”