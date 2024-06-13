World’s first pork pie museum opens in Melton Mowbray

Play Brightcove video

Mark Gough reports from the world's first pork-pie museum.

The world’s first-ever museum dedicated to pork pies has opened in its so-called spiritual home town of Melton Mowbray.

The makeover at the Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe now includes a section dedicated to educating visitors and shoppers about the pork pie, the town's world-famous export.

Melton Mowbray pork pies Credit: Simon Gribbon

It hosts historic artefacts and archive photography recounting the history of the Melton Mowbray Pork Pie, which dates back to Mary Dickinson.

She was credited with making the first Melton Mowbray Pork Pie hand-raised with a wooden dolly in the 1790s.

