A chocolate replica of England and Stourbridge star Jude Bellingham's football shirt has been unveiled by Cadbury World to wish him good luck as Euro 2024 kicks off in Germany.

England will be kicking-off their campaign against Serbia on Sunday and with world-famous chocolate factory in Birmingham “wanted to celebrate the incredible success” of the football star.

The sweet treat took three days to make and weighs 26kg – the equivalent of 578 standard Cadbury Dairy Milk bars.

It shows a replica shirt which is accompanied with a full-size chocolate football.

The football shirt took three days to make and weighs 26kg Credit: Cadbury World/PA

Tim Waters, regional director at Merlin Entertainments, said: “We’re hoping that this chocolatey charm from Bellingham’s home city helps towards the England team’s success and we’re looking forward to hopefully seeing them ‘bring it home’ for the nation.

“As a star of Birmingham, we wanted to celebrate the incredible success of Jude Bellingham and wish him luck out on the field.”

Chocolatiers Dawn Jenks, Claire Fielding and Andrew Ward worked with white chocolate and food colouring powder to create the edible shirt and football, along with a sign which reads: “Good Luck Jude!”

Cadbury World, based in Bournville, Birmingham, will display the shirt in its Chocolate Making Zone in line with the start of the football tournament.

