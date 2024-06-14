Explainer
Download Festival: What you need to know for the big three-day music event
Thousands of rock fans are making their way to Donington Park in Leicestershire for the annual Download Festival.
The three-day event is now in its 22nd year, and around 75,000 are expected for this year's gathering.
Who is headlining Download Festival 2024 ?
Fall Out Boy, Queens of the Stone Age and Avenged Sevenfold will headline Download Festival 2024.
More than 80 acts have been confirmed so far, including Brighton-based Royal Blood and rock acts The Offspring, Avenged Sevenfold and Machine Head.
Will there be a repeat of last year's traffic chaos?
Organisers of Download Festival 2024 have announced new measures to help reduce traffic delays.
It comes after last year's event, which attracted 100,000 people, caused chaos on the surrounding roads and motorways, with up to five hours of tailbacks reported by drivers.
Festival organisers have told ITV News Central that this year they will be introducing new measures - including having two arrival days and a new team of traffic coordinators.
An investigation by North West Leicestershire District Council was launched in July 2023, following more than two hundred complaints about traffic and noise from the festival.
It concluded that festival organisers did not breach noise and traffic licence conditions.
National Highways is also urging people to allow plenty of time for their journeys.
Ticket holders are being advised to follow event signage rather than rely on their satnavs, and not assume a route used in previous years will be the same.
More travel advice:
there will be more parking fields with an increased number of access gates
people can scan a QR code on their parking passes for live updates on car park availability and capacity
pickup and drop off points will not be in the same areas as the camping entrances to reduce congestion
National Highways says it will be dispatching extra traffic officer patrols, and is working with the event organisers to keep the roads moving as smoothly as possible.
Which roads are expected to be busy ?
The M1, A42, A453, A50 and A38 are expected to see significant increases in traffic, and again when visitors leave on either Sunday night or Monday morning.
Anyone with a flight to catch at East Midlands Airport is being advised to allow plenty of time for their journey.
Download's other top tips:
it's a cashless site so bring your cards/charged devices for contactless
check the website for things you can and can't bring on-site