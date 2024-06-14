A mum whose son was killed a year ago as he walked home with a fellow student has shared with ITV the last heartbreaking texts they sent in the hours before his death.

Barnaby Webber was stabbed to death in Nottingham along with friend Grace O’Malley Kumar by paranoid schizophrenic Valdo Calocane who later went on to kill school caretaker Ian Coates.

Barnaby's mum Mrs Webber has shared how, one year on from her son's death on June 13 last year, she struggles to look at the last messages she shared with her son - where they had joked about him having a hangover and needing a job.

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Mrs Webber shared that she last looked at the messages on Barnaby's birthday and is still searching for answers as to how Calocane was able to kill her son.

He was on the run from police when he carried out the stabbings.

She told ITV of the last message she received from Barnaby and what it means to her.

She said: "I haven't looked at that text message, I'll tell you the last time I looked at it was the 11th of January - which is his birthday and I haven't since.

"I sent you guys some new photographs because I just want people to see who he is and was, but it's just unfathomable."

She said: "You said it's every parents worst nightmare, which it is, Sinead O'Malley Kumar says 'it's every parents worst reality'.

"And it is, because you just can't, no one can imagine until you're in this awful..."

When asked if she almost believes it's untrue, Mrs Webber said: "No, sometimes, sometimes I still don't really believe it."

Mrs Webber said: "I was watching a news report last week about swiping phones and I was just thinking you could take anything but don't take that, because it's that precious."

"What it was, the last thee things he put was ‘Yes, yes, eyeroll emoji'.

"And that's because I said we're looking forward to you coming home for this summer, I know you want to go on your holidays and go down and play cricket, play golf, but you need to get a summer job too, 'yes yes, eyeroll emoji'.

"And, you know, that flippant moment, becomes..."

Nottinghamshire Police said: "In accordance with existing [NPCC/IOPC] protocol, Nottinghamshire Police is unable to comment directly on matters which are included in the IOPC’s ongoing independent investigation into complaints raised by the families of Valdo Calocane’s victims.

"This is to avoid possible prejudice to any future potential proceedings and is standard practice which applies to all police forces when cases are under investigation by the IOPC. We are co-operating fully and supporting the IOPC with its enquiries."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...