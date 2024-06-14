A coroner has ruled that an 11-year-old girl who was found dead a day after being sent home from Warwick Hospital died of natural causes.

Annabel Greenhalgh from Warwick, was taken to A&E on October 13, 2022 after complaining of stomach pains and had been diagnosed by doctors as having constipation.

She was discharged home later that evening. Annabel’s father, Craig, found her unresponsive the following morning.

Emergency services were called, but Annabel couldn’t be resuscitated. She was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Her parents instructed lawyers to look into this case, because they had serious questions over the care their daughter received before she died.

T he 11-year-old had been born with an abdominal condition and had undergone surgery numerous times at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.On October 13, 2022, she had complained to her parents about stomach pains and was taken to the A&E at Warwick Hospital.She was seen by doctors who arranged for her to have an X-ray before concluding that Annabel was simply suffering from constipation. She was sent home that evening, despite still being in pain.The next morning she was found dead by her father having suffered a suspected cardiac arrest.Now an independent report uncovered that Annabel had in fact been suffering from a blockage much further up her intestine, which wasn’t identified by that X-ray.It was agreed today at an inquest that doctors at Warwick Hospital should have referred up to more specialist staff and that ultimately she should not have been sent home.However the coroner today said it was unlikely her cardiac arrest would have been prevented even in hospital. He delivered a verdict today of natural causes.Earlier on, Annabel’s parents gave their reaction via their solicitor.They said: “Sadly the inquest has highlighted worrying issues in the care provided to Annabel prior to her death.

"It’s now vital that lessons are learned to help improve patient safety and prevent other families from going through the same suffering that Annabel’s family has.”

The Trust in charge of Warwick hospital said it had already introduced a number of improvements including guidance for staff to conduct more thorough examinations of patient medical history when they present with the kind of symptoms that Annabel had.

A spokesperson for South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust said: "On behalf of South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust, we express our heartfelt condolences to Annabel's family and friends.

"We apologise for any actions and decisions that have caused additional distress.

"The investigations undertaken since Annabel's death highlighted a series of recommendations and extensive learning for the Trust.

"We can provide full assurance that these have been implemented."

In a previous statement released by the parents' lawyers, Annabel's mother Josie paid tribute to her daughter.

She said: “Annabel was an incredible child and loved by all who met her.

"She was gentle, phenomenally bright, creative, fun and always inclusive of everyone.

"She absolutely loved her music, her fashion, her art, her friends, and her beloved cat Reuben.

"She was our greatest gift and brought so much love, joy and happiness to our lives. Since losing her, much of our days have been filled with distress, emptiness and sorrow."

Annabel's father, Craig, also paid tribute to his daughter in a previous statement from the lawyers.

He said: “Since losing Annabel, there’s been a gaping hole in our lives and we wouldn’t wish what we’ve suffered on anyone.

"She had just started secondary school and had her whole life ahead of her. Words cannot truly express how much we miss her.”

