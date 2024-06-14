A 13-year-old boy and a 17-year-old have pleaded not guilty to the murder of a teenager who was stabbed to death near a shopping centre.

Isaac Brown, 15, was fatally injured in New Square, West Bromwich, in April and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The youths accused of killing Isaac appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, with each pleading not guilty to murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article.

The youths, who cannot be named because of their age, were ordered to appear at the same court for a further pre-trial hearing on September 13.

The boys entered their pleas at Wolverhampton Crown Court Credit: PA Archive

Adjourning the case, Judge Michael Chambers KC told the boys their case would be heard before a High Court judge.

“Your case is being adjourned for trial,” the judge said. “We need to finalise when that’s going to take place but at the moment it’s likely to be in the middle of November or thereabouts.”

Both defendants are from the Smethwick area.

In a tribute released shortly after his death on April 7, the family of Isaac described him as a “wonderful, loving, kind, happy son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin” who was “fun and mischievous, always smiling and always there to help”.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...