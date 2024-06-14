Lawyers representing the Post Office sub-postmasters are to help the families of the Nottingham attacks victims in their fight for justice.

They have offered their services pro bono to the relatives of Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates.

Solicitor Neil Hudgell and barrister Tim Moloney KC agreed to take on their case after meeting with them in London recently.

They will formally begin work on Friday 14 June, a day after the city stopped to remember those killed and injured in the attacks on the first anniversary of the attacks.

Mr Moloney has been representing victims of the Post Office sub-postmaster scandal in the ongoing Horizon inquiry.

Former Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells was reduced to tears when she was grilled by the respected barrister.

The victims’ families are calling for a change in the law to make it harder for mentally ill killers to avoid murder convictions.

Valdo Calocane, 32, fatally stabbed 19-year-old University of Nottingham students Mr Webber and Ms O’Malley-Kumar as they walked home in the early hours of June 13 last year, before killing 65-year-old Mr Coates and stealing his van.

He then used the vehicle to knock down three pedestrians – Wayne Birkett, Marcin Gawronski and Sharon Miller – in Nottingham city centre, before being arrested.

Prosecutors accepted his not guilty pleas to murder at his sentencing at Nottingham Crown Court in January.

Calocane was given an indefinite hospital order after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility, after the court heard he had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

The families are also calling for a public inquiry into the series of failings that left him free to roam the streets.

Authorities missed a series of opportunities to detain Calocane, who was on the run from Nottinghamshire Police for nine months before the killings.

He had been sectioned four times in the previous three years but released back into the community on each occasion.

Police missed a chance to arrest him when he attacked colleagues at a Leicestershire warehouse six weeks before the rampage.

A series of investigations and reviews into the multi-agency failures continues.

