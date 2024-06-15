Play Brightcove video

The murals pay tribute to those who have died from sudden cardiac death...

A mural has appeared in Nottingham to honour the life of a young cricketer who died at the age of 24.

Josh Downie, who was from Nottingham, died from a cardiac arrest while playing cricket in 2021.

The mural in Sneinton is one of 12 painted across the country, as part of a British Heart Foundation campaign to coincide with the European Championships.

The project, which has the tagline 'England 'Til I Die', commemorates the 12 young people under the age of 35 who lose their lives each week in the UK to sudden cardiac death.

Tom Henson is another young footballer who died from a cardiac arrest. Credit: ITV News Central

As the UEFA Euros kick off, each painting commemorates a talented footballer or fan who died young.

Another of the murals is located in Chesterfield in memory of Tom Henson - a promising footballer who died aged 23 after having a sudden cardiac arrest when playing football with his friends.

It was later discovered that Tom had a congenital heart condition called supravalvular aortic stenosis.

