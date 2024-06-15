A schoolboy has died in a hit-and-run in Coventry.

The 12-year-old was was hit by a car which failed to stop on Radford Road at approximately 4:30pm on Friday (14 June). He died at the scene.

The vehicle involved, a BMW, was later seized, but those who were inside it had abandoned it.

West Midlands Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone with dash cam footage to get in touch.

Sergeant Rich Evans, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: “We would appeal to the driver or for any of the passengers who were in the vehicle to do the right thing and to contact us.

"A 12-year-old boy has tragically lost his life and we need you to come forward and hand yourselves in.

“We are helping to support the family at this very difficult time as they try to comprehend what has happened.

“We also like to hear from witnesses or people with any information including dash cam footage to please contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log number 3407-140624."

