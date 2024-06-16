Visitors to Download Festival in Leicestershire have slammed facilities which were "not fit for purpose" and left some people stranded.

The rock festival, which is held in Donington Park, takes place from 14-16 June, and hosts artists such as 'Queens of the Stone Age' and 'Fall Out Boy'.

The start time for Sunday's performances had to be moved back as staff worked to improve conditions in the arena.

One festival-goer recounted her experience on X, saying: "I got stuck in North Carpark for 9 hours overnight and had to sleep in my van.

"I had my hazard lights on for 3 hours. When someone finally came I was told that they'd send someone in the morning and left me on my own. This isn't acceptable."

Another said: "Because of the situation leaving last night, we aren’t coming back today, it just isn’t worth it, cars were getting stuck for hours with no help, no staff at ALL. Arena also a literal mud bath."

A third said, saying: "South car park last night was a joke and not fit for purpose. We only escaped unaided by risking it out the back and having a capable car while others turned round."

Some have taken to social media to share videos and pictures of the arena, which turned into a sea of mud after heavy rain throughout Saturday.

Some festival-goers have shared their positive experiences of the festival so far, with one saying 'Fall Out Boy' was: "Literally the best show i’ve been to".

Another added: "They were amazing".

ITV News Central has contacted Download Festival for comment.

