Police investigating a car crash in Coventry in which a 12-year-old boy died have issued a photograph of a man they want to find.

Keaton Slater died after being hit by a car which failed to stop on Radford Road on Friday at approximately 4:30pm (14 June).

21-year-old Dolars Aleksanders is wanted on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.

West Midlands Police are asking anyone who knows where he is to contact them.

A black BMW car was found abandoned on Friday evening in New Arley and is now being forensically examined.

One person who handed themselves in to officers at a police station yesterday evening has been released under investigation.

Officers are retrieving and reviewing CCTV from around the area and have spoken with a number of witnesses as enquiries continue.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…