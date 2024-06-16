A boy who died in a crash in Coventry has been named as 12-year-old Keaton Slater.

Keaton died after being hit by a car which failed to stop on Radford Road on Friday at approximately 4:30pm (14 June).

Investigations are continuing to trace the driver of the black BMW involved in the incident.

The car was found abandoned on Friday evening in New Arley and is now being forensically examined.

Police are appealing for the driver, or anyone else who was in the car, to come forward.

Flowers have been placed at the scene where Keaton died. Credit: ITV News Central

One person who handed themselves in to officers at a police station yesterday evening has been released under investigation.

Officers are retrieving and reviewing CCTV from around the area and have spoken with a number of witnesses as enquiries continue.

Keaton's family have paid tribute to their "baby and little brother", adding:

"We all will miss our fun-loving little comedian, he just wanted to make everyone laugh and smile.

"He was so beautiful inside and outside. Life can be so horrible."

A Just Giving page for Keaton's family has raised more than £30,000.

Sgt Rich Evans from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "A family has lost a 12-year-old boy in an appalling incident and our thoughts remain with them.

"We are offering them support at this most dreadful of times, and we're keeping them informed as our work to trace those responsible goes on.

"We'd like to thank all those people who have already contacted us with information and our enquiries are progressing.

"But we'd again appeal for those involved, or anyone who knows them, to search their consciences, do the right thing, and tell us what you know."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…