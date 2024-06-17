Birmingham Airport has recruited 100 staff members in a bid to deal with the fall-out over a sudden UK liquid rule change.

It comes just a week after airport chief executive Nick Barton spoke to ITV News Central Presenter Sameena Ali-Khan and explained what the long-term plan is to help combat the long queues and lengthy wait times.

Mr Barton said BHX has hired specialist 'liquids consultants', to monitor every single entrance to the airport and help passengers get their bags ready for the security hall.

The travel boss confirmed 100 new staff members have been drafted in as the airport works to stem queues at peak times. The staff will be based before any scanners to help ensure passengers are only carrying 100ml containers of liquid.

This comes as the airport says incorrect volumes of liquids have been partly responsible for delaying passengers this week, along with a last-minute government change to liquid rules for carry-on hand luggage, described as "painful" by Mr Barton.

Many have called for an urgent re-think to get the terminal in order ahead of the anticipated summer holiday rush, as the airport deals with a change in liquid rules, traveller confusion, and restricted queueing space.

Mr Barton explained their ribbon cutting 'ta-da' moment crumbled last week when a new UK Government directive landed on their desk to insist passengers only carry liquids, pastes and gels up to 100ml in their hand luggage.

BHX had anticipated that by June 1, the 2 litre rule would come into force.

But government transport chiefs announced they needed to re-validate all the software on every machine (including at other UK airports such as London City, which had already rolled out the 2 litre allowance).

That, combined with ongoing building works and those who still mistakenly bring through more than 100ml, say BHX, is causing a major hold up to reach the scanners, particularly during the peak morning rush.

With no answer given from the government on when software validation will be completed on the pricey security kit, BHX has recruited the extra staff to help customers transit more smoothly through to departures.

Mr Barton insisted they are hopeful that the situation will ease with the steps they are taking: "We definitely want to improve from where we are and we will."

