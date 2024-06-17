Police investigating the death of a 12-year old boy who was hit by a car in Coventry are urging people to "do the right thing" and contact them with information about the crash.

Keaton Slater died after being hit by a car which failed to stop on Radford Road on Friday at approximately 4:30pm (14 June).

The car was found abandoned on Friday evening in New Arley and is now being forensically examined.

"He would no doubt have enjoyed cheering on England last night"

Supt. Paul Joyce from West Midlands Police said:

"We are determined to do everything we can to achieve justice for Keaton and his family.

"We are asking everyone to think about what this would be like if it happened to your family and do the right thing and tell us what you know.

"Keaton was a young boy enjoying his life. As a football fan, he would no doubt have enjoyed cheering on England last night, but for his life to be cruelly taken away like this is heartbreaking.

"Keaton's family are being supported by specialist officers and we would ask their privacy be respected at this most tragic time."

Keaton was killed on Radford Road in Coventry Credit: BPM Media

Keaton was a Coventry City supporter. The club today issued a statement and said:

"Coventry City are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of young supporter Keaton Slater.

"12-year-old Keaton was a huge Coventry City supporter, and the thoughts and condolences of everyone at Coventry City Football Club and the entire Sky Blue community are with Keaton’s family and friends at this awful time for them.

"The Sky Blues will liaise with Keaton’s family to support them, and to help them to remember and to pay tribute to Keaton."

Police say their Collision Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation and is appealing for anyone with dashcam footage from the surrounding area to come forward.

Dolars Aleksanders is wanted on suspicion of death by dangerous driving Credit: West Midlands Police

Investigations are continuing to trace the driver of the black BMW involved in the incident.

Police have released a photograph of 21-year-old Dolars Aleksanders who is wanted on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact West Midlands Police.